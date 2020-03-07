Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Shares of CW opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $149.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.