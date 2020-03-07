CyberVein (CVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.43 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX. CyberVein has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $584,181.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 174.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.