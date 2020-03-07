DAD Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $12.23 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAD Token Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

