Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Gatecoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, YoBit, Bibox, AirSwap, Gate.io, OasisDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

