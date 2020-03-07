Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $488.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

