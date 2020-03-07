Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.12 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

