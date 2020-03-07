Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

