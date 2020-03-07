Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 267.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Avangrid stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.