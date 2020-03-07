Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,323,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,142,000 after buying an additional 181,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 279,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $105.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

