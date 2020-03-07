Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,283 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after buying an additional 156,806 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after buying an additional 856,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

