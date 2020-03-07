Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 285.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

