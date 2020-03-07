Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of PolyOne worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

