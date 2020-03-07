Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Marcus worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marcus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCS opened at $23.72 on Friday. Marcus Corp has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $731.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.