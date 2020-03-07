DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media stories about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s analysis:

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

Shares of DBSDY stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,010. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several brokerages have commented on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.