DCF Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 348,201 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,563.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

FMS stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

