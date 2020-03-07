DCF Advisers LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Xencor comprises 1.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Xencor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $4,968,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Guggenheim raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.36. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.