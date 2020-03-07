DCF Advisers LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Amarin comprises 2.0% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.97 and a beta of 1.11. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

