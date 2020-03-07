DCF Advisers LLC Invests $3.53 Million in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000. argenx makes up about 2.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of argenx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in argenx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,318,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,622,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $150.11 on Friday. argenx SE – has a fifty-two week low of $106.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.