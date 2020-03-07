DCF Advisers LLC Invests $3.90 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.5% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 668,486 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,082,000 after acquiring an additional 501,952 shares during the period. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.97.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

