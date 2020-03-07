DCF Advisers LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 492,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Encana makes up 1.5% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECA. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at $12,143,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at $2,252,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen cut Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

