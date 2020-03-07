DCF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

