DCF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.