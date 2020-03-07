DCF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Xilinx comprises 1.0% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 79.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 24.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,924 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

XLNX opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.52 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.