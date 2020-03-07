Decentraland Price Tops $0.0466 (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Radar Relay, AirSwap and Upbit. Decentraland has a market cap of $48.93 million and $18.82 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, TOPBTC, UEX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Mercatox, Cobinhood, BigONE, ZB.COM, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Liqui, Gatecoin, Huobi, DDEX, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Radar Relay, DragonEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.