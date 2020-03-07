DECOIN Trading 35.8% Lower This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4,495.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,081,612 coins and its circulating supply is 26,168,802 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

