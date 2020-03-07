Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Delek US reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Delek US stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,513,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,491. Delek US has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

