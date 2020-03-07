Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stake Lowered by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Delek US by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

