Dero Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Dero has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00009100 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,520,055 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

