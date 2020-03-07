Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $68,516.00 and $6.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, C-Patex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deutsche eMark

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

