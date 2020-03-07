DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 124.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 80% against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $239,568.00 and approximately $972.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 25,631,145 coins and its circulating supply is 25,631,045 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

