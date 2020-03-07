DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

DHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DHI Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 126,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $118.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

