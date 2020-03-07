Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Dine Brands Global worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 52.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $301,000.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,237. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIN opened at $74.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.45. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. MKM Partners downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

