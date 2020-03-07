Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,050 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C makes up approximately 1.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $122,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

DISCK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 6,457,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

