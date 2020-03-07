Dogecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $104.34 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $307.31 million and approximately $104.34 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,599,438,955 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Bits Blockchain, QBTC, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Poloniex, BtcTrade.im, Ovis, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA, Tripe Dice Exchange, FreiExchange, ZB.COM, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinEgg, Livecoin, C-Patex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Instant Bitex, BiteBTC, CoinEx, Bittylicious, Upbit, BX Thailand, Coinbe, Graviex, Gate.io, BitFlip, Robinhood, cfinex, Kraken, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Indodax, Exrates, BCEX, Crex24, Bleutrade, Coinsquare, Stocks.Exchange, Novaexchange, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX and Koineks. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

