DOWCOIN Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. DOWCOIN has a market capitalization of $232,262.00 and $2,307.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DOWCOIN alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOWCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOWCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.