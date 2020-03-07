DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $31,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.12 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.