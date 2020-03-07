DubaiCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $295,532.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $295,532.00 and $1,391.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

