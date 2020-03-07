Dynamite Price Down 39.1% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market cap of $219,239.00 and approximately $177,733.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 850,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,336 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.