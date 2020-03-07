EchoLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $668,739.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $668,739.00 and approximately $51,377.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

