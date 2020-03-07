EDC Blockchain Trading Down 4.1% This Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $144,405.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DDEX and LocalTrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

