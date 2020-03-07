Edge 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,257.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. Edge has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $7,257.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,591,172 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

