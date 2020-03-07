Elastos (ELA) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $36.95 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00022378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, BCEX and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,967,142 coins and its circulating supply is 18,099,247 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BCEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.