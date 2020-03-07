Electroneum Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $34.45 million and approximately $166,082.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Cryptomate and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,018,312,087 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Liquid, Cryptohub and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

