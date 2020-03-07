Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Embraer earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:ERJ traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $13.83. 1,972,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.06. Embraer has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

