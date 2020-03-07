Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Volume Hits $633,197.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, BitForex and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and $633,197.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,204,385 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bittrex, BitForex, Kucoin, IDEX, Upbit, Coinsuper, Coinall and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

