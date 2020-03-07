Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter.

E has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 1,364,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,933. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. ENI has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $36.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in ENI by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ENI by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ENI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ENI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ENI by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

