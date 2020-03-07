Enigma Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, Upbit and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, GOPAX, Binance, Tidex, Huobi, OKEx, ABCC, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Bittrex, AirSwap, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

