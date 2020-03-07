EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of EnPro Industries worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,085,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

