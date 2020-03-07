Envion Achieves Market Cap of $15.63 Million (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Envion has a total market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envion token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. During the last seven days, Envion has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

