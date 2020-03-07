Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107,374.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $107,374.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,266,203 coins and its circulating supply is 168,236,790 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

